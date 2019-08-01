HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Many parents are steaming after another heating meeting discussing the closure of a children's school readiness program and daycare in Hartford.
A group, led by Hartford's mayor and superintendent, said there's a reason why the Community Renewal Team's Grace Street Early Care Center isn't being funded.
Documents obtained by Channel 3 revealed that the center faces allegations of child abuse and had teachers working there that were not qualified.
The city said the allegations had nothing to do with its decision.
However, it did have concerns about the center's performance.
After the meeting Thursday night, Channel 3 thumbed through the evaluations of the program. Among the factors, Channel 3 learned about attendance issues and how information wasn't always reported accurately or on time.
The CRT said it plans to close all of its school readiness classrooms at the Grace Street Early Care Center.
Dozens of students will be moved from the facility to other learning centers in the city.
Channel 3 learned that it's up to the city to allocate the funds for such programs. According to the mayor's Cabinet for Young Children, it had concerns.
The group sent a letter to the CRT that said the decision was not lightly made.
"CRT has not been in compliance with the state's registry of provider staff members, which are required to keep updated on a monthly basis," the letter read. "CRT's 14 classrooms were ranked insufficient."
The documents also reveal that there were five separate child abuse allegations between Jan. and June 2018.
They said a staff member pulled a child onto a cot by the legs and another staff member lifted children by the arms and physically restrained children in a rough manner.
The CRT said it took action and fired the teachers.
This move has raised flags for the CRT.
"CRT is calling for the mayor's office to establish an independent task force to investigate with the school readiness program here in Hartford," said Jason Black, CRT.
Parents told Channel 3 that they were blindsided by the decision because they rely on the program's services.
“How can you make decisions without getting opinions of parents and everyone else who lives in the community on such an important matter?" asked Natalie Morris, a Hartford parent.
The CRT said affected students will be placed at one of its other centers.
The mayor's Cabinet for Children said it will have alternative programs in Hartford to accommodate all families and it remains focused on ensuring a smooth transition.
"Number one, you will not have to pay anymore than you paid before. Number two, it will be close by," Mayor Luke Bronin said,
CRT is on probation, which means the city is offering coaching and mentoring to get it back on track.
