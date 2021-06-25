(WFSB) - Homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments because of the pandemic may want to look into a program that could help them catch up.
The program is for homeowners in the greater Hartford and central Connecticut area.
Eligible homeowners can receive up to $8,000 of mortgage payment assistance.
It’s through the Community Renewal Team’s “Community Services Block Grant.”
To qualify, a homeowner’s annual total household income cannot surpass 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
“For a family who has a mortgage and maybe they’ve had some financial setbacks because of COVID during this past year, here is a great way for you to be able to at least begin to make a difference in that shortfall,” said Jason Black of the Community Renewal Team. “It’s up to 2 months of arrearage support and up to two months of going forward support.”
There is no limit on the number of families that can take advantage of this financial relief.
Do you need help with your mortgage payment due to #COVID19? CRT can help distressed homeowners in CT apply for up to $8,000 in mortgage payment assistance!For more information about how to apply, please call CRT at 860-761-2381. pic.twitter.com/fnioVPtQyP— CommunityRenewalTeam (@CRTCT) June 24, 2021
To check eligible or apply, contact Herman Gibson, CRT Foreclosure Prevention Housing Counselor, at 860-761-2381.
