HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to fight childhood hunger, the Community Renewal Team is participating in a free summer meals program.
The program started on Monday, and runs through the end of August.
Free meals will be given out to children 18 and under at 15 locations in the greater Hartford area.
CRT said more than 35,000 meals will be distributed.
For more information about the distribution sites, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.