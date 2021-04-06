EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - A police cruiser was struck after suspects in a stolen car drove at an officer Tuesday night.
According to police, officers have detained 1 suspect and are still searching for 2 others.
Police said officers spotted a stolen car and attempted to stop it. Suspects then drove at the officer in the area of Park Avenue and Franklin Street, striking the police vehicle.
A short foot chase ensued before one suspect was captured.
Police could not comment on the age of the suspects and said the investigation is still active.
