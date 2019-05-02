WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A popular Catholic church in Waterbury has closed after stones started falling from the spires.
Now, the twin spires are coming down from St. Anne for Mother’s Church, but clergy are hoping to rebuild it soon.
The church has been a staple in Waterbury for at least 100 years.
“From the highway, you can always see the towers,” said Elaine Dugan, of Prospect.
The decision to close was made after stones started falling from the towers last December.
Pieces that weighed at least 15 pounds fell from the top, onto the ground.
“The mortar is deteriorating to the point where we cannot save these towers and can't be repaired. They have to come down,” said Deacon Paul Iadarola, of All Saints Parish.
He said it was a hard decision to make, but it became a safety concern.
The church is now closed and services were moved to other churches recently.
The issues started when I-84 was built in the 1950's.
That’s when the towers cracked.
“They were blasting and the people, the older parishioners who were here, say the towers shook and houses had windows broken, that's how bad the blasting was,” Iadarola said.
The towers were then strengthened by fiber glass in the 1980's but it didn't last.
Now they'll both be taken down with a price tag of about $881,000.
The goal is to put them back up the way they are now, with a similar stone.
In order to do that, the church will be raising money.
They're guessing it will cost about $5 million to rebuild, but they won't have that exact figure until next month.
Crews will begin putting up more protective barriers around the church so they hope they can reopen by Father's Day.
To make a donation, checks can be mailed to 151 South Main St., Waterbury, CT 06706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.