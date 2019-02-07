OLD SAYBROOK (WFSB) - Well, temperatures outside are below freezing.
But freezing yourself inside is what’s hot right now.
Cryotherapy has become more popular over the last few years and people are paying a lot of money to get blasted with air as cold as 200 degrees below zero.
Those who swear by its benefits say it can reduce pain, improve recovery time, and even help with weight loss.
But what are the cold, hard facts about cryotherapy?
Celebrities have been going crazy about cryotherapy.
Everyone from Lindsay Lohan, to Mandy Moore and Will Smith.
“Any inflammation you got it’s going to knock it out,” Will Smith said in a Facebook post.
It has also taken the pro sports world by storm.
Lebron James, Floyd Mayweather and Steph Curry are among the athletes who have tried it and tout the benefits.
Developed in Japan in the late 70s to help treat rheumatoid arthritis, cryotherapy has been gaining steam here in the United States over the last decade.
Supporters say exposing themselves to the cold, dry air for about three minutes has a number of health benefits from melting fat, boosting energy and soothing sore muscles, to helping with chronic pain.
In fact, Allyson Tanner believes in cryotherapy so much that last year she left her job as a police officer and decided to open Kur Recovery Spa in Old Saybrook.
“The reception from the community has been amazing so we knew we hit the right spot when everyone welcomed us with open arms,” said Tanner.
Business is now booming but beyond the dollars and cents she says being able to offer this service is very rewarding.
“It’s neat to see their face when they get out and they say, ‘oh my gosh I actually feel good,’” said Tanner.
Tim Ratta is one of Tanner’s loyal clients.
An avid runner, Ratta credits cryotherapy treatments with helping his body bounce back more quickly from training sessions.
In fact, he recently ran two marathons in a week, winning the second race.
“I recover from hard workouts faster and I have a nagging ankle injury and it helps with that,” Ratta said.
Channel 3’s Erin Connolly decided to try it out to see what all the hype is about.
She put on a robe and then was given special socks, shoes, and gloves to protect her fingers and toes.
“There’s no turning back now. Go ahead throw me the robe even though you don’t want to,” Connolly said.
It was time for her to step into the machine filled with the freezing liquid nitrogen gas.
The chamber is a cool negative 133 degrees.
“The next minute is the hardest part. This is where your skin temperature has dropped. It’s gone down at least 30 degrees. And then minutes 2 to 3 get a little easier,” Connolly said.
After three minutes, the treatment was complete.
“I did it. I feel like a new woman. You do you get warm right away,” Connolly said.
After her plunge to the frosty temperatures, Connolly thawed out with a trip to see Dr. Devika Umashanker.
She’s an obesity medicine specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
She explained exactly what happens to your body during a cryotherapy treatment.
“When people are submerged into extremely cold temperatures their body goes into a survival mechanism mode and what this allows is, it allows robust production of endorphins, allows people’s blood circulation to maximize,” said Umashanker.
In terms of weight loss, Umashanker says so far, she has not recommended cryotherapy as a tool, citing a lack of research.
But she says there is some data to show it could be beneficial for those with rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and migraines.
She hopes more studies are conducted in the future.
“The fact that people on an off label approach find therapeutic alleviation of their symptoms is fantastic. That’s how science grows. That’s how research grows and that will allow us to have another way of treating these chronic diseases,” Umashanker said.
So, to freeze or not to freeze, the choice is yours and some say it’s an easy decision.
“If you recover faster you can train harder and if you train harder you’re going to perform better,” Tanner said.
Of course, you should check with your doctor before starting any treatment.
It’s not for everyone including people who are pregnant, have a heart condition or suffer from blood clots.
The cost of the first session at Kur is $25 and a ten pack goes for $300.
