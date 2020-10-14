SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Entertainment center Crystal Bees in Southington announced that it will close its doors for the rest of the year.
The business posted the news on Facebook Tuesday, saying it plans to reopen in early 2021.
“We truly appreciate all of the guests, staff, and musicians who brought light and fun during these difficult times. We value all of you,” it said in the Facebook post.
The entertainment center has 16 bowling lanes, bocce courts, shuffleboard, pool tables, and a restaurant and party rooms.
Anyone who has pre-purchased tickets for upcoming events will get a refund.
