WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A store employee at the Waterford Crystal Mall is accused of snapping pictures of a woman.
Police said they arrested Chad Domler, 20, of Ledyard.
According to police, Domler was an employee of the Champs store who took compromising photos and videos of the victim while she was in a public area of the mall.
The incident happened on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the victim noticed and confronted Domler while notifying mall security.
Officers interviewed the victim, a witness and the suspect.
Domler was arrested and his phone was seized.
He was charged with voyeuristic recording of another person.
His bond was set at $500.
Domler is scheduled to face a judge in New London on July 15.
Police strongly urged people not to confront a person who may be committing a crime because it poses a safety risk. They instead advised people to call them.
