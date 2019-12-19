EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced a program that will allow students to go to college for free.
“Pledge to Advance Connecticut,” or “PACT,” will allow students who go to community colleges to graduate debt-free.
The announcement was made on Thursday at East Hartford High School.
CSCU President Mark Ojakian was on hand with other state leaders to make the big announcement.
“PACT is a very powerful message to students in Connecticut that education is attainable, affordable, and that we are invested in your future,” Ojakian said.
State leaders also say “PACT” will help the state strengthen its entrepreneurial, innovative and inventive spirit for future students.
For more information about the program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.