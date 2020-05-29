HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut State College & Universities have announced their plans to reopen campuses in the fall of 2020.
CSCU college and universities will be able to reopen in the fall under several protocols.
Those protocols include:
- The four universities can start bringing residential and commuter students to their campuses on Monday, August 24. Classes will follow the common calendar through Thanksgiving, with the balance of the semester and exams online. Arrangements for residential students to move in are still to be determined.
- The 12 community colleges are permitted to offer on ground courses beginning June 1 for those spring semester students who need to complete programs and for new students to enroll in workforce development programs. This summer reopening is allowed under phase 1b of ReOpen CT for Higher Education. Like the universities, community colleges may bring students back for the fall semester on August 24 and courses will follow the common calendar.
- Charter Oak State College will continue to offer its catalog of online classes through summer and fall.
- Plans for the reopening of the campuses for faculty and staff will be developed this summer. Plans for reopening the CSCU system office and Charter Oak State College are being established as well.
- Classes at the colleges and universities will be delivered in a variety of on ground, online, remote, hybrid and flexible course design models.
- The community colleges and universities will be prepared to pivot to offer fully remote courses and services if public health conditions warrant.
Before reopening, each campus must write a plan that meets all of the standards in the ReOpen CT Higher Education phase three framework.
Additional details will be released in the coming weeks. Updates will be posted on www.ct.edu.
