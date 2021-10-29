MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - College students in Connecticut now have a streamlined pathway to jobs with Google and other tech companies.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system and Alphabet Inc. announced on Friday that the state became the first in the nation to offer a full suite of Google Career Certificates.
The certificates will be offered through CSCU schools, and community colleges and technical education high schools across the country.
“This is exactly what workforce development is all about,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “We have employers that are looking to hire individuals with these digital skills, and our community college system responded quickly by entering into a partnership with Google to ensure our colleges are ready to start equipping students with these skills so they can enter these in-demand careers that pay over $60,000.”
This is part of the "Grow with Google economic opportunity initiative." The certificates are available on the online learning platform Coursera. The program teaches students the skills needed for in-demand jobs within 3 to 6 months, with no degree or experience required, at a time when employers in information-technology-related sectors have reported a skills gap in the U.S. workforce.
The positions for which students will be trained include data analytics, IT support, project management, and UX design fields.
After completing the program, graduates can share their resume with more than 150 companies, including Infosys, Verizon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Google. Infosys said it has already pledged to hire 250 program graduates at its Hartford location.
“Starting in early 2022, community colleges in all corners of Connecticut will offer Google’s IT Support Certificate, with other certificates rolling out throughout the spring and summer,” said CSCU president Terrence Cheng. “Our public colleges and universities offer the highest quality education and cutting-edge training opportunities. We are thrilled to be the first in the nation to offer all Google Career Certificates on a statewide basis."
Through the College of Technology, all Connecticut community colleges will offer credit courses that will include Google Career Certificate courses beginning in spring 2022. Non-credit courses will also be offered regionally using the community colleges’ workforce development offices, with the roll out of the Google IT Support certificate in spring 2022. CSCU will partner with the Office of Workforce Strategy to help initially subsidize these programs for students and job seekers.
More information can be found on Google's website here.
