(WFSB) – The Connecticut State Colleges & Universities announced that summer classes will be offered online only due to COVID-19.
President Mark Ojakian announced on Wednesday that the summer classes will be offered online until at least August 1 with the exception of some of the on-ground courses.
The on-ground courses are for students almost ready to enter the workforce in immediately critical non-credit and credit programs, such as CNA, paramedic, nursing, medical assisting, phlebotomy, respiratory care, radiologic technologists, advanced manufacturing, and electro-mechanical courses.
Those courses could begin as early as July 20.
For updates on classes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.