HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students attending any Connecticut State Colleges and Universities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CSCU's Board of Regents voted for the measure on Thursday.
It said the measure applies to all students who participate in on-campus activities at the institutions during the fall 2021 semester.
“The vaccines that are currently authorized in the United States are safe, effective, and critical to resuming normal operations at our campuses this fall,” said Dr. Jane Gates, interim president of CSCU. “Now is the time for students planning on attending college this fall to get vaccinated. With more infectious, more severe variants becoming more and more prevalent, getting your shot is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and our communities.”
The policy contains processes by which students can request vaccine exemptions for medical and nonmedical reasons.
While the board's adopted policy does not specifically require all employees to be fully vaccinated, it does give the CSCU president the authority to impose such a requirement if they see fit. For represented employees, the board acknowledged that there will be required discussion with the unions on the issue.
The CSCU said evaluations are ongoing to determine whether this course of action will be necessary.
