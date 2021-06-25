BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A disturbing twist in a murder investigation in Burlington.
The wife of murdered UConn professor, Pierluigi Bigazzi, has now been charged with larceny.
RELATED: Wife accused of murdering UConn professor seeks to have charge dismissed
While prosecuting 73-year-old Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi for the murder of her husband, investigators learned that after the murder, she allegedly hid his body underneath their home for several months.
During that period, she continued collecting her husband's salary from UConn Health in Farmington.
Bigazzi had been a professor in the school of medicine at UConn Health since 1975.
Kosuda-Bigazzi was able to post her $125,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court in late July.
RELATED: Documents: UConn professor's death may have happened months ago
Authorities had arrested Kosuda-Bigazzi back in 2018 in connection with her husband's murder.
Police found Bigazzi's body in the basement of his residence during a well being check.
His was wrapped in garbage bags and duct tape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.