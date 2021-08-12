CSP seek public's help identifying Tolland robbery suspects

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police detectives with the Eastern District Major Squad asking the public's help in identifying three Tolland robbery suspects.
The robbery occurred at the Mobile Gas Station at 56 Merrow Road.
One suspect is a black female, and the other is a black male.
The first suspect entered the store and stole cigarette cartons. When she was confronted by the employee, the second suspect assaulted and restrained them.
Both suspects fled in a stolen 2008 blue Honda Civic, with Conn. license plates "AX16066," which was driven by a third suspect.
The Honda was confirmed stolen out of Farmington on Aug. 9, 2021.
Anyone with information should call Det. Kyle Gorra at 860 896-3238.
