(WFSB) -- With cooler weather settling in, Watertown police officers last week put out warnings to residents not to leave their cars warming up unoccupied in their driveways because they are easy targets for thieves who are actively looking for these opportunities.
It’s just more proof these quality-of-life crimes continue across Connecticut.
To talk about what he thinks should be done legislatively to make all of us feel a little safer is Republican State Representative Craig Fishbein.
Additionally, one of the people in attendance at a meeting last Monday with Fishbein was Kristen O’Donnell.
Her husband James is the Farmington police officer who was pinned between a police cruiser and a stolen car being driven by a fleeing suspect who had been spotted attempting to steal catalytic converters.
Her husband's injuries are life-altering.
She told Channel 3's I-Team reporter Matthew Campbell in an exclusive interview she believes Connecticut’s police accountability law needs reform.
“Taking qualified immunity away was not the answer to social justice reform. All this is doing is endangering law enforcement lives. I would bet my life that my husband did not shoot because we would have lost our house,” O’Donnell said.
