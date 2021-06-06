(WFSB) -- With the stroke of a pen 10 days ago, sports betting became legal in Connecticut.
The bill the governor signed into law could help the state net upwards of $1 billion a year.
The governor’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds joins CT ’21 this Sunday to talk about how it’s all going to work.
