(WFSB) -- The fall fair season is getting ready to kick off, after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
This year, many people and vendors are anxious to get out again.
However, with COVID cases up and concerns over the Delta variant, what will the fair experience look like this year?
Joe DeLorenzo, from the Association of Connecticut Fairs joins CT ’21 Sunday morning to give us a clearer picture.
