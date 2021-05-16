(WFSB) -- In this weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, we’re finding some sense of normalcy on the field.
Perry Pierce is the state coordinator for Little League in Connecticut.
He joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about COVID’s impact on baseball and softball and how the easing of restrictions now is changing the game this season.
