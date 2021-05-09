(WFSB) -- Over the past couple of weeks, there have been many reports about how there may be challenges this summer filling up gas tanks.
However, it’s not because there's a gas shortage, but because there aren't enough truck drivers to transport the gas to local gas stations.
Joseph Sculley, president of the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut, joined CT ’21 Sunday morning to talk about the shortage and how it could impact the delivery of goods that are used in our day to day lives.
(1) comment
This is all part of the liberal socialist dream. This is by plan!
