A year ago, the COVID vaccine arrived in Connecticut. Hartford HealthCare president and CEO Jeff Flaks, along with chief epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu, talk about how far the state has come and the future of COVID.

(WFSB) - It's been a year since the first COVID vaccines arrived in Connecticut.

Hartford HealthCare president and CEO Jeff Flaks, along with chief epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu, spoke about how far the state has come and what they expect in the future.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.