We have an update from the Capitol, plus, Brianna P., from the Bristol Boys and Girls Club is joining us to talk about being named the 2021-22 National Youth of The Year by The Boys & Girls Clubs Of America.

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut teen is in the national spotlight.

This weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, we hear from Brianna P., from the Bristol Boys and Girls Club.

She’s sharing more about being named the 2021-22 National Youth of The Year by The Boys & Girls Clubs Of America.

We're also getting an update from the Capitol this Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.