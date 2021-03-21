(WFSB) -- In CT ‘21’s Sunday Spotlight: The coach’s wife.
Andrea Hurley, married to UConn basketball Coach Dan Hurley, is talking about her new podcast “Ball is Wife,” which gives listeners an inside look at the life of a coach’s wife.
She joined CT ’21 on Sunday from Indianapolis, home of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Check out her Instagram page by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.