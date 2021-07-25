(WFSB) - Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people went crazy for pets.
Animal shelters reported a ton of a adoptions.
They said dogs and cats found homes in ways never before seen.
That was then. This is now.
Now those shelters said some people are abandoning their pets, causing the shelters to fill back up.
Plus, they're already tight on funds.
Fay Beriau, who runs the Paws cat shelter in Woodstock shed some light on the situation.
