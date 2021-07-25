Fay Beriau, who runs the Paws cat shelter in Woodstock shed some light on the situation of pet owners abandoning their pets following a wave of adoptions.

CT '21

(WFSB) - Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people went crazy for pets.

Animal shelters reported a ton of a adoptions.

They said dogs and cats found homes in ways never before seen.

That was then. This is now.

Now those shelters said some people are abandoning their pets, causing the shelters to fill back up.

Plus, they're already tight on funds.

Fay Beriau, who runs the Paws cat shelter in Woodstock shed some light on the situation.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.