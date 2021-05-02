(WFSB) -- When storm Isaias hit Connecticut last August, it knocked out power to nearly a million Eversource and United Illuminating customers.
Hundreds of thousands went more than a week before it was restored.
A report on the utilities' storm response was just released by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), finding that both companies failed their customers in both preparation and restoration.
PURA Commissioner Marissa Gillett referred to Eversource specifically saying “This company was operating as a corporation and not as a public utility, with responsibilities to the people it serves.”
To share his reaction on PURA’s findings and the possible penalties, CT’s Attorney General William Tong joins CT ’21.
(1) comment
NOTHING is going to be done, they will get a slap on the wrist and keep giving eversource EVERY rate increase they ask for
