(WFSB) – In this weekend’s CT ’21 Sunday Spotlight edition, we’re talking about Tweed New Haven Airport.
On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines launches its first flight from what's known as HVN to Orlando.
Tweed is Avelo's first East Coast hub, with the focus on getting folks to and from Florida.
It's a big step for Connecticut’s other commercial airport.
We’re learning more about the new routes and what may come in the future from Sean Scanlon, executive director of the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority.
