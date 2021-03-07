Bristol Hospital dispatched a team to visit bodegas, barber shops and coffee shops this week to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine.

(WFSB) -- Not everyone has an understanding of the vaccine or the sign-up process.

That's why Bristol Hospital dispatched a team to visit bodegas, barber shops and coffee shops this week. There were Spanish speakers in the group bearing vaccine information pamphlets.

Albert Peguero, manager of Emergency Preparedness at Bristol Hospital, joins CT ’21 to discuss the efforts.

