(WFSB) – Many Channel 3 employees traveled to New York on the morning of Sept. 12, 2001, less than 24 hours after two planes knocked down the twin towers.
Scot Haney was one of over a dozen members of the Channel 3 team who worked in New York.
Kara Sundlun was also there, as was Channel 3 photographer Mike Kopelman.
All three join CT ’21 this weekend to share their experiences.
