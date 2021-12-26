(WFSB) – This weekend, CT ’21 is honoring some well-known people in the state who are ending long careers in the public eye this year.
Channel 3’s Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest will retire at the end of the year, on New Year’s Eve.
DePrest has been forecasting Connecticut weather for 43 years.
He joins CT ’21 on this Sunday morning.
