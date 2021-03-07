(WFSB) -- In the CT ’21 Sunday Spotlight, we’re talking about changing times.
On the second Sunday in March each year, we lose an hour of sleep as we transition from Eastern Standard Time to Eastern Daylight Saving Time. The process reverses itself in the fall.
There's a bill in the Connecticut House to do away with the changes and have Connecticut consistently work in Atlantic Standard Time, stopping the clock on future time changes.
Dr. David Prayer-Row, author of the book Seize the Daylight, and go-to expert in the U.S. on time change, joins CT ’21.
