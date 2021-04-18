(WFSB) -- This week, CT ‘21’s Sunday Spotlight features Hadassah Lieberman.
She is the wife of former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman.
Hadassah is sharing her story about immigrating to the United States and building a public health career.
Now, she’s adding author to her resume penning “Hadassah Lieberman – An American Story.”
