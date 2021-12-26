(WFSB) – This weekend, CT ’21 is honoring some well-known people in the state who are ending long careers in the public eye this year.
Basketball Coach Jim Calhoun made sure most everyone in the country knew about the University of Connecticut, bringing the men's basketball team to national prominence, guiding them to three national championships.
When his work as full-time hall-of-fame coach was done at UConn, he retired, only to come out of retirement in 2018 to launch the men's basketball program at the University of St. Joseph.
In November, Calhoun announced his retirement from St. Joe's.
He joins CT ’21 this Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.