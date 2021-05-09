HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thefts of cars from driveways, parking lots, and gas stations are plaguing communities across the state.
A bill that just passed by a narrow vote in the Judiciary Committee would make it a felony for an adult to get a child to steal a car.
It also calls for the use of GPS tracking devices on juveniles who are arrested more than once for stealing cars.
Republican State Rep. Craig Fishbein and Democratic State Rep. Robyn Porter joined CT ’21 this weekend to talk about those provisions.
