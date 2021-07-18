(WFSB) – Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut’s 4th district has taken on a new role in Congress.
Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed him chair of the newly created 'Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth'.
Congressman Himes joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about it.
