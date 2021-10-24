(WFSB) – On Sunday morning, CT ’21’s Eric Parker is talking about social security.
Most people pay into it, but will we get what we expect out of it when it's time to retire?
This week, Connecticut First District Congressman John Larson is expected to introduce a new bill, Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.
What is it designed to do?
He’ joins CT ’21 Sunday morning from Washington D.C. to share more.
