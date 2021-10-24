(WFSB) – In this weekend’s CT ’21 Sunday Spotlight, we’re featuring Scott DeLuzio.
He’s an Army veteran from Connecticut who is out with a new book called “Surviving Son.”
The book looks at his life both before and after the death of his brother, Steven.
A fellow soldier, Steven died in Afghanistan just miles away from where Scott was deployed.
Scott DeLuzio joins CT ’21 on Sunday morning.
