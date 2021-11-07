(WFSB) – In this week’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, we’re hearing from Connecticut Foodshare.
The organization got a new name this year, when Foodshare and the Connecticut Foodbank merged into one entity.
Late last week, the Turkey and a Thirty effort launched.
President and CEO Jason Jakubowski joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about what the need is this holiday season.
