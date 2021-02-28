HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state made a big announcement this past week on the vaccine rollout, changing it to age based.
While many think it’s the right approach, others who were next in line in the previous plan are not happy.
Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe joins CT ’21 to explain the changes and how those decisions were made.
