HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This month, extreme winter weather dipped into the deep south, pushing an already failing power grid to catastrophe in Texas.
State Sen. Norm Needleman, chairman of the Senate Energy and Technology Committee, and Mark Paul, professor of Economics and Environmental Studies at the New College of Florida, join CT ’21 to discuss Connecticut’s power grid, and whether it could be crippled like it was in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.