(WFSB) – In CT ‘21’s Sunday Spotlight this weekend, we’re featuring members of the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Interstate Fire Crew.
Firefighters from Connecticut just returned home after helping to battle wildfires out west.
On CT ’21 this Sunday are Frank Cervo and Rachel Holmes, who were both helping battle blazes in Montana and Minnesota.
