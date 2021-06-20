(WFSB) -- Connecticut legalized the use of marijuana for medical reasons nine years ago, in 2012.
On Thursday, recreational marijuana was approved by the state legislature.
Oversight of marijuana is the responsibility of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.
Commissioner Michelle Seagull joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about what that looks like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.