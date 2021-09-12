(WFSB) -- In about two and a half weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID executive powers are scheduled to expire.
The emergency authority has been in place since early March of last year.
The executive orders that have come from that authority include a mask mandate in schools.
We’re talking more about it on CT ’21 Sunday morning with Chris Powell, opinion columnist with the Journal Inquirer newspaper.
