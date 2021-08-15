(WFSB) -- In just about 10 days, the first public school systems will bring students back into the buildings for the new school year.
It's another school year when COVID is playing a role.
Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, interim chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Connecticut Children's Medical Center joins CT ’21 on Sunday.
He’s sharing more about COVID cases in children and what can be done to keep case counts as low as possible.
