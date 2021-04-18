(WFSB) -- As of this past week, more than half of the state's adults over the age of 16 have received at least one of their two COVID-19 vaccines.
In fact, as of Thursday, more than 1 million Connecticut residents were considered to be fully vaccinated.
With vaccinations comes the talk about showing "vaccine passports" to prove they have been vaccinated.
While President Joe Biden has not indicated he'd support a vaccine passport program on the federal level, it still poses the question of whether or not states or private businesses would.
It also makes people wonder if that did happen, is it legal.
Joining CT ’21 on Sunday was Dr. Arthur Caplan, from NYU Langone Health. He specializes in biomedical ethics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.