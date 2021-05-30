(WFSB) -- If you head to the Connecticut shoreline in the summertime, you know those Friday and Sunday drives can be brutal with all the backups.
In the Hartford area, the state made a big move to thin out traffic with the opening of a new ramp between I-91 north and the Charter Oak Bridge this past week.
On CT ’21 this Sunday, the Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti talks about the project, summer traffic, and gives an update on other road projects.
