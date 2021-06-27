Mayor Justin Elicker talks about New Haven's task force, which is aiming to end gun violence n the city.

(WFSB) - Cities around the country have seen a surge in violence.

New Haven is no exception.

It saw 20 homicides in 2020. Halfway through 2021, it is close to that number.

Mayor Justin Elicker said he strengthened a task force aimed at ending gun violence in the Elm City. He enlisted the help of other mayors, law enforcement officials and prosecutors.

