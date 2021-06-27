(WFSB) - Cities around the country have seen a surge in violence.
New Haven is no exception.
It saw 20 homicides in 2020. Halfway through 2021, it is close to that number.
Mayor Justin Elicker said he strengthened a task force aimed at ending gun violence in the Elm City. He enlisted the help of other mayors, law enforcement officials and prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.