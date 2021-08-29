(WFSB) – Connecticut was spared the worst of Tropical Storm Henri last weekend, thanks to a slight shift in the track.
Henri posed the most significant threat to Connecticut since Isaias, the storm that left nearly 800,000 customers without power at its peak, many of them out for more than a week.
Eversource customers were outraged, and the utility company was roundly criticized for its response and fined by the state.
Joseph Nolan became the new CEO of Eversource this past May, and he’s on on a mission to repair the company's image with ratepayers.
He joins CT ’21 this weekend.
