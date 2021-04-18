(WFSB) -- There have been challenges getting people vaccinated.
Some have to do with vaccine skepticism, but most have to do with access, which has become an issue in some of the more rural parts of the state.
To talk about that on CT ’21 this Sunday, and to weigh in on what's being done to get people their shots is Dr. John Graham. He is vice president and chief medical officer for Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.
(1) comment
The key to getting a fairly prompt (within one week's time!) vaccine appointment, even in rural Connecticut, is to treat it like the Toy To Get this Christmas. Treat it like "Tickle-Me-Elmo", or "Furby", or, for the old folk here, "Teddy Ruxpin". Ask friends and family to let you know if they find something, check the nearby areas every morning (online or by phone), and don't get too finicky about what you get or where you go to get it. If you're stuck, let everybody know. "I have a vaccine appointment, but I can't get there."
I got mine due to word of mouth about a last-minute clinic in a nearby town, and will be considered "fully vaccinated" (two weeks from last dose) in just a couple more days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.