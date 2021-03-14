(WFSB) -- The past year has been filled with fear, frustration, deep loss on many fronts, and now hope.
On CT ’21 Sunday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont talks to Eric Parker about the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is reflecting back on what it has been like to lead the state through the crisis, from the first case, to schools being shut down, to the first COVID-related death, and more.
Lamont also discusses the progress that the state has made in the fight against COVID-19, and sheds some light on hope for the future.
