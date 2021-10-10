CT '21: Hearing from the state's first inspector general WFSB Staff Posted 3 hrs ago Posted 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email For the first time in Connecticut history, we now have an inspector general. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) -- For the first time in Connecticut history, we now have an inspector general.Attorney Robert Devlin will be responsible for conducting investigations of peace officers. He joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about this new role. Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inspector General Connecticut Robert Devlin Police Law Investigation Hearing Peace Officer State Locations Connecticut Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Guilford GOP school board campaign manager says helping children of color feel like they belong hurts white children Ashley RK Smith, Susan Raff Connecticut News Manchester police release 911 calls as search continues for suspect who stole car with baby inside Rob Polansky, Marcy Jones, Ayah Galal Connecticut News US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program By Liz Stark, CNN Connecticut News FDA says 'ArtNaturals' hand sanitizer has cancer-causing ingredients WFSB Staff Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Lorin Richardson
